Black College Expo returns to San Diego virtually

The County Office of Education is partnering with the National College Resources Foundation to bring the Black College Expo back to San Diego for the fourth year in a row.

This time it’s fully virtual. It’s a chance for students to connect with representative from about 50 historically black colleges and universities and even get on-the-spot scholarships and admission.

National College Resources Foundation founder Dr. Theresa Price joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about expo.

More information is available at www.SDCOE.net