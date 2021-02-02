Black College Expo returns to San Diego virtually

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

The County Office of Education is partnering with the National College Resources Foundation to bring the Black College Expo back to San Diego for the fourth year in a row.

This time it’s fully virtual. It’s a chance for students to connect with representative from about 50 historically black colleges and universities and even get on-the-spot scholarships and admission.

National College Resources Foundation founder Dr. Theresa Price joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about expo.

More information is available at www.SDCOE.net

Categories: Good Morning San Diego, Local San Diego News