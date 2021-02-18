Black Community Investment Funds organizes to increase racial equity and generational wealth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Foundation developed the Black Community Investment Fund, which prioritizes and invests in community-led, innovative efforts to bring about more racial equity and generational wealth for Black San Diegans.

Pamela Gray Payton, Vice President and Chief Impact and Partnerships Officer, of The San Diego Foundation, played a significant role in the development of the Black Community Investment Fund and joined KUSI to tell viewers all about the Fund.

Payton noted that leaders at The San Diego Foundation gathered and decided that one of the biggest impacts they could make to help Black San Diegans would be to build generational wealth.

The four key areas that they want to focus their attention and resources on are: education, employment and workforce development, entrepreneurship, and home ownership.

Over the last four months, they have met with community advisors and developed plans around each of those four pillars.

Those who know Payton are not surprised at the part she played in the development of this program, as she has also served as the Assistant Vice President of University Communications at the University of San Diego, as Board President for RISE San Diego and the Kim Center for Social Balance.

Payton has further devoted time to her community by volunteering as a board member for La Jolla Country Day School; the San Diego Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.; and Girl Scouts San Diego.

To learn more about the Black Community Investment Fund, visit: https://www.sdfoundation.org/black-community-investment-fund/