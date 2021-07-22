Black Contractors Assoc. urging SANDAG to honor commitment, be more inclusive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Black Contractors Association is urging the SANDAG Board to follow through on its 2021 Regional Plan Resolution commitment.

Leaders held a press conference Wednesday ahead of a critical vote Friday.

They have said it will exclude Blacks in the County from billions of dollars worth of construction jobs over the course of the next several decades.

Abdur-Rahim Hameed, President of the National Black Contractors Association, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the situation.