Black Contractors Association hosts 2021 graduation ceremony for construction carpenters





ENCANTO (KUSI) – The National Black Contractors Association is holding it’s 2021 graduation ceremony for it’s apprentices. Nearly 50 construction apprentices who have completed 4 years of supplementary classroom instruction in the “Black Contractors Association Studies” through San Diego City College in addition to their required 5,000 hours of on-the-job training to become master builders will now graduate.

Several elected officials, community leaders, and civic leaders are expected to speak and attend the graduation ceremony happening Friday November 19th at the National Black Contractors Association’s Headquarters in Southeastern San Diego.

The celebration marks National Apprenticeship Week 2021 and comes as President Joe Biden signs the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into federal law which is the largest investment in infrastructure in decades.

The commencement ceremony marks the beginning of the National Black Contractors Association’s apprentices journeys as they become master builders who will become journeymen carpenters and will begin establishing generational wealth as high-paid skilled and trained workers and builders.

President of National Black Contractors Association, Abdur Rahim-Hameed, told KUSI’s Ed Lenderman that the National Black Contractors Association’s graduates are entering the construction trade at a very critical time and the accomplishment by the organization demonstrates the organization’s successes as the only state and federally approved apprenticeship program for Black and BIPOC communities when it comes to developing equity within the construction industry and empowering those within the urban inner city access the construction trade.

Other officials that will be attending the graduation ceremony:

Abdur Rahim-Hameed, President of National Black Contractors Association

Arthur Page, Representative of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeships

Eric Rood, Chief of the Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Apprenticeship Standards (California)

Summer Stephan , San Diego County District Attorney

Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor

Monica Montgomery-Steppe, San Diego City Councilmember 4th District

Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School District Board President

U.S. Congressmember Juan Vargas

U.S. Congressmember Scott Peters

Shane Harris, Government Affairs Director of National Black Contractors Association (Lead Consultant)

Alexis Hameed, Director of Outreach, National Black Contractors Association

During the 9 AM hour, Reverend Shane Harris spoke with KUSI’s Ed Lenderman about the great things the Black Contractors Association does for the San Diego community.