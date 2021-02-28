Black history lessons continue beyond February

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Black History Month comes to a close, San Diego Icon Dee Sanford gave KUSI viewers some recent local Black history through two of the most powerful offices in San Diego.

Carol Wallace was President and CEO of the San Diego Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for 24 years.

There, she oversaw sales, marketing, management and operation of the facility, staff, and an annual budget that exceeded $33 million.

Thella F. Bowens was Airport Authority President/CEO.

Bowens was the first and only Chief Executive of Airport Authority.