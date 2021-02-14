Black History Month highlight: Blackathon Hackathon brings together African Americans of different expertise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black SD Magazine will be holding an event they’ve named Blackathon Hackathon, a three part series spanning across two days, Feb. 20 and 21, in honor of Black History Month.

Those at Black SD Magazine hope to bring together African Americans in fields from technology, business, arts and culture, to community development.

They hope these community-building efforts create real-world solutions to any community problems.

Register for the Blackathon Hackathon here: https://blacksdmagazine.com/the-blackathon-hackathon-is-here-sign-up-today/

Michael Cox, Owner and Publisher of Black SD Magazine, spoke with KUSI about the Blackathon Hackathon.