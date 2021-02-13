Black History Month highlight: Organization grows young black entrepreneurship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business is having a productive Black History Month with aiding early entrepreneurs in business, plus curating a digital magazine and poster.

YBNB is an organization committed to helping entrepreneurs expand their valuable professional network and provide helpful entrepreneurial content and resources from real entrepreneurs.

The YBNB Digital Magazine focuses on Instructional, Entrepreneurial, and Educational Content.

The next issue’s theme is “Spring into Business” with a release date and party happening on March 21 via Zoom.

Visit YBNB’s website here: www.ybandnb.com

Flip through YBNB’s January 2021 edition of YBNB’s Magazine and Lifestyle Manual here: https://issuu.com/ybandnb/docs/ybnb_jan_2021

President & CEO of YBNB, Roosevelt Williams III, joined KUSI to discuss the entrepreneurial organization.