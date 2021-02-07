Black History Month highlight: Young Black & N’ Business aids black entrepreneurs





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & N’ Business is a black-owned organization that aids entrepreneurs in expanding their professional network, creating high value exposure, and supplying entrepreneurial content from real entrepreneurs.

For Black History Month, the organization would like to dedicate their 2020 Black Faces in High Places award to former Assemblywoman Dr. Shirley Weber, the first African American to hold the position of Secretary of State in California’s history.

Dr. Shirley Weber is a living example of legacy building, with her daughter now running to fill her mother’s seat in the 79th Assembly District, according to Brittany Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Young Black & N’ Business.

“Black” in the name also refers to the organization’s drive to bring their entrepreneurs from darkness into the light.

Opportunities to support local black-owned businesses are available with a purchase from a Young Black & N’ Business Pack, a printed copy of the Young Black & N’ Business Magazine, and a Live Zoom VIP Attendee Ticket to the Young Black & N’ Business Live Virtual Release Party by clicking the link in their bio on Instagram @ybandnb.

Brittany Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at Young Black & N’ Business, joined KUSI to discuss her entrepreneurial organization.