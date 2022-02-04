Black History Month: National University professor Dr. Saul Lankster was a protege of Dr. King





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The spotlight has never been brighter on social justice and equity – this Black History Month, Dr Saul Lankster, National University Criminal Justice professor will discuss his journey through the civil rights movement, which earned him a Congressional Gold Medal in 2016.

Lankster comes from a long line of teachers, his Great Grandfather was an emancipated slave who became a teacher.

Lankster is a Vietnam War veteran, the first Black firefighter in Compton, California, and he attained the highest rank as police detective in Compton.

Lankster joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to tell us about his incredible achievements through the civil rights movement with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.