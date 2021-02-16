Black History month with acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson has a new cookbook called The Rise which gathers together an unforgettable feast of food, culture, and history to highlight the diverse deliciousness of Black cooking today.

Driven by a desire to fight against bias, reclaim Black culinary traditions, and energize a new generation of cooks, Samuelsson shared his own journey alongside 150 recipes in honor of dozens of top chefs, writers, and activists—with stories exploring their creativity and influence.

Chef Samuelson joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his new book and Black History Month.