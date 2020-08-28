Black Lives Matter holds surprise protest outside San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit’s home





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday evening, Black Lives Matter San Diego held a surprise protest outside the home of San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit demanding justice for Richard Price.

The group is upset about the fatal shooting of Richard Price by seven San Diego Police Officers “who still have their jobs and lives in tact,” but they say “Accountability is not optional.”

Following the incident, San Diego Police released body-cam video footage of the fatal shooting by the seven officers.

Police reports say Price picked up a pellet gun and aimed it at the group of officers.

With @blm_sd supporting the occupation on the street of the #SanDiego police chief Nisleit. Too many have died on his watch without accountability or transparency. He has officers who were arrested for domestic abuse and still on the force. #RichardPrice #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/G9Mztsjbct — Mxms United for Black Lives San Diego (@moms_wallSD) August 28, 2020