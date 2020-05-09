Black Men Run promoting brotherhood through running dedicate run to Ahmaud Arbery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nasar Gargonuu, who is a PE teacher and teacher of the year, is also part of Black Men Run San Diego.

The organization encourages health and wellness among African American men by promoting a culture of running to stay fit. The group is open to beginners and advanced runners.

Gargonuu joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the group and a run they dedicated for 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery who was killed in Georgia.