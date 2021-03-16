Black-owned and operated coffee shop repeatedly vandalized in Lemon Grove
LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – A Black owned business in Lemon Grove fells victim to its second attack of vandalism within six weeks.
Over the weekend the windows of ‘Hamlett Coffee Shop’ were smashed for a second time leaving the business exposed and vulnerable to further damage.
Other black owned businesses in the area say they have also been the target of similar acts of vandalism.
Nineteen year-old business owner, Zachary Hamlett, said on Good Morning San Diego he wants Lemon Grove’s leadership to help stop repeated targeted vandalism to local Black businesses.