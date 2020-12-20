Black SD Magazine is partnering with black owned businesses to help feed families in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black SD Magazine is partnering with several black-owned businesses to help feed African American families in need in San Diego. We know the COVID pandemic has disproportionately affected people in our community. It takes a village and we can all do our part during this Holiday to spread Christmas cheer.

Anyone who has a family in need has to only submit their phone number and name online at blacksdmagazine.com/feedafamily.

Entries are confidential and winners’ information is only used to contact the winner and share with the respective business so that they can pick up their family meal on December 23rd.

A family will be chosen at random so that the drawing is fair for all those who enter.

Each business below has offered to support a family of 4 in our Feed a family giveaway:

Bachi Bus – Food Truck, Restaurant, Fried Rice

Sunnies Ocean Beach

Bowlegged BBQ

Louisiana Purchase

Rhythm’s Chicken and Waffles

Maya’s Cookies

The Fast Food Company