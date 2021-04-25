Black SD Magazine releases second issue, highlights local inspiring African Americans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Black SD Magazine, which started printing and publishing in the midst of the pandemic, has just released its second issue, which features native San Diegan and Super Bowl winner, Reggie Bush, striking a contemplative pose on its cover.

Michael Cox, owner and publisher, told KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez that this second issue contains 72 pages of editorial spreads and stories on African Americans espousing success, excellence, heroic ventures, entertainment, and fashion.

One such example from this issue is a highlight of a local high fashion designer who is bringing Nigerian culture to San Diego County’s only privately-owned OBGYN practice run by a Black woman.

An exclusive interview with Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, awaits readers as well.

The magazine is print only, as publisher Cox wanted readers to be able to have a flippable product in their hands, and can be purchased on their website.