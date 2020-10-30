Black Studies Project at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Black Studies Project is an interdisciplinary and cross-departmental research collaborative and center that includes faculty, graduate and undergraduate students from across the UCSD campus.

UC San Diego recently committed $2.5 million to the Black Studies Project which will come in $500,000 a year installments for five years, allowing the initiative to expand efforts to support, produce and disseminate scholarship and mentoring focused on racial and social justice across our university and beyond.

Black Studies Project Director, Jessica Graham, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program.