Black Swan Gondola offers experiences at Lake San Marcos

The Black Swan Gondola Company have been operating at Lake San Marcos for three years. They were founded on the idea of merging the Venetian culture with Lake San Marcos to showcase the beauty of San Diego. One of the first things that comes to mind when you think of Venice, Italy is that it’s the city of romance. That same romance is alive in this picturesque San Diego lake town with its’ own beauty and grace. During the pandemic they have opened up more group offerings to accommodate people who are looking for a unique outdoor experience.