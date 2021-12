Blake Shelton is coming to San Diego for Boots in the Park 2022





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with founder of Boots in the Park, Steve Thacher about the event coming up in April.

San Diego’s biggest country party’s headliner, Blake Shelton will be accompanied by Brett Young, on Saturday April 2, 2022 at the Waterfront Park.

This event is ages 21+

Tickets are on sale: : Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 @ 10:00am at bootsinthepark.com