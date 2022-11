Blakespear and Gunderson still tied 50/50 for District 38

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Catherine Blakespear and Matt Gunderson remained neck-and-neck in the race for State Senate District #38 as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Ballots will continue to be counted for weeks following Nov. 8.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with the results as they were updated at roughly 5 p.m. by the County Registrar of Voters.