Blaze damages abandoned two-story house in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A blaze damaged an abandoned house Tuesday morning in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood, authorities said.

The non-injury fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. at a two-story house on 17th Street, between Market Street and Island Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews arrived at the home, found nobody inside and knocked down the flames within 25 minutes, the agency reported.

A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause of the blaze was under investigation.