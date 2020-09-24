Blind athlete from Encinitas hopes to make it to the 2021 Paralympic Games





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – An Encinitas woman lost 98% of her vision from a rare autoimmune disease. At first, Amy Dixon said losing her ability to see was a death sentence. But now she lives by the motto “You don’t need sight to have a vision.”

In her 20’s she was diagnosed with a disease that attacks her eyes. She has to take steroids and undergo chemotherapy to control the effects.

After a bad flare up Dixon gained 75 lbs. That’s when she started swimming in a pool, by counting the strokes. Then moved on to running by strapping herself to a treadmill. And ended up cycling on a stationary bike in order to compete in a Paratriathalon.

Dixon is now ranked #1 in the USA, #6 in the world and will be heading to Tokyo in 2021 to represent the USA in the Paralympics.

She credits a device called Irisvision for helping her train and allowing her to recover. Irisvision is a VR headset that helps the users brain access the parts of their eyes that still function property. Then it provides information to the brain to fill in the gaps. With the headset on, Amy’s field of view expands from 2% to 360°.

If you want to help Amy get to Tokyo or find out more about her camp, information is listed on her website https://amydixonusa.com/.