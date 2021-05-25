Blinken says US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to “rally international support” to aid Gaza during a visit to Israel at the start of a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire.

He said Tuesday the U.S. would work to address the “grave humanitarian situation” in the coastal territory but would also ensure that Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers do not benefit from reconstruction assistance.

The 11-day war between Israel and Hamas killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused widespread destruction in Gaza.

The truce that came into effect Friday has so far held, but it did not address any of the underlying issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.