Blondie the pup breaks her ‘Heart of Glass’ for new owner

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Blondie is an 11-weeks-old hound blend pup that currently weighs 11 pounds but estimated to weigh 40-50 pounds.

She is already female-spayed and vaccinated.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Blondie are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Holly Mendell of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Blondie.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Current Animal Center Happenings:

As schools, workplaces, and businesses open up, the Animal Center’s foster volunteers are running low.

Apply to be a foster volunteer for orphan pets not yet ready for adoption here.