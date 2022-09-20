Blood Bank makes urgent call for O type blood





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations, especially type O negative and O positive. According to the blood bank, the community’s supply of both O type blood donations has hit a critical low.

O negative blood is used in emergency/trauma situations because it is the universal blood type and can be transfused to anybody without complication.

The Blood Bank says all types of blood are needed. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live from the Blood Bank in Mt. Hope to discuss the details of San Diego blood donation.