Blood donors will receive free COVID-19 antibody tests at the San Diego Blood Bank

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting today through the month of July, San Diego Blood Bank is testing all blood donations for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the virus that causes the COVID-19 as a service to the community and to assist in identifying potential candidates for convalescent plasma. Appointments are required for all blood donations.

The antibody test detects if someone’s immune system has developed antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, regardless of if someone showed symptoms. This is NOT a diagnostic test. It will not detect active infections or recent exposure.

Donors who are found positive for SARS-CoV-2 will be able to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) the next time they donate. CCP is being used to treat patients in critical condition.

The test is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use. Per state law, all reactive and nonreactive test results will be reported to the California Department of Public health. Donors will receive results in their SDBB wellness portal 7-10 days after donation.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. To make an appointment, please visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org/donate or call (619) 400-8251.