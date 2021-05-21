Blood drive honors cancer survivor dedicated to educating San Ysidro Health Patients

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) – The San Diego Blood Bank hosted a blood drive in honor of South Bay resident John Carroll.

Since being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, John has unselfishly dedicated himself to bringing awareness to early screening and detection, especially to San Ysidro Health patients. As part of his treatment, John required a blood transfusion that helped him recover faster.

He’s very thankful for the help he received, and is working to help others in need.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with John Carroll at the blood drive in San Ysdiro on Good Morning San Diego.