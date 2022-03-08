Blowing up ping pong balls at the Fleet Science Center Summer Camp!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Registration for the 2022 Summer Camps with the Fleet Science Center is now open!

If your kids love science, the Fleet’s summer camps are perfect for the science enthusiasts in your family.

The camps run weekly from Monday, June 20, through Friday, August 19, and they have something for all ages, from pre-kindergarten to grade 8.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited the Fleet Science Center on Good Morning San Diego to check out one of their most popular activities, the ping pong ball explosion.

