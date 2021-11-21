Blue-eyed Berkley searches for fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Berkley is a 12-weeks-old Catahoula/lab retriever blend pup that currently weighs 14.3 pounds but estimated to weigh 40-50 pounds.

Berkley is a watchful dog who would love to exercise and go on hikes with you.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Berkley are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Gretchen Davis of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Berkley.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.