Blue, jellyfish-like organism wash ashore in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of blue, jellyfish-like creatures washing onto Pacific Beach this week. Locals worried about jellyfish stings, but the organisms, while related to the jellyfish family, are actually an entirely different creature.

The man-of-war relatives scattered across Pacific Beach are called Velella velellas, or “by-the-wind-sailors”, are relatively benign to humans.

Biological Oceanography PhD student Anya Stajner joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the creatures and why they are here.