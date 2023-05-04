Board Chair Nora Vargas comments on District 4 special election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chair of the County Board of Supervisors Nora Vargas joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Rafer Weigel to talk about the upcoming special election to replace Nathan Fletcher.

All ~700.000 people who live in District 4, what was once Fletcher’s constituency, will have the opportunity to vote in his replacement.

Vargas explained that, by voting to hold a special election as opposed to appointing Fletcher’s replacement, the Board of Supervisors made sure the voices of those scorned by Fletcher might be heard through the voting process.