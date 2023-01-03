Board members make major push to reform SANDAG voting structure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bipartisan board members are pushing to make major reforms to the SANDAG voting structure.

Currently, SANDAG uses a weighted vote, so votes from representatives of big cities in the county have more say in the votes.

Votes from the City of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista carry the most weight, which is putting the extremely unpopular mileage tax in danger of passing.

SANDAG CEO and many Democrats on the Board support the mileage tax, but opponents are putting up a strong fight to prevent it from becoming a reality.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, a SANDAG Board member, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how he and a bipartisan group are pushing to reform the weighted voting system.