SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, the Board of Supervisors is looking at ending its zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in County funded housing. According to Jim Desmond, this would allow those in County housing to use and deal drugs.

Desmond joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to further discuss this policy and what it could mean for the future.