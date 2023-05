Board of Supervisors to decide how to fill Nathan Fletcher’s seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is set to decide on Tuesday how to fill Nathan Fletcher’s soon to be vacated District 4 supervisorial seat.

If Fletcher does indeed step down on May 15, as he says he will, the Board will either fill his seat via special election, appointment, or temporary appointment.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards went like with Supervisor Joel Anderson to discuss Tuesday’s vote.