Board of Supervisors to review ‘MEHKO’ ordinance this year





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year, the County Board of Supervisors will be reviewing several ordinances.

In January, one of those reviews will focus on the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations or “MEHKO.”

This will allow a retail food facility to be operated out of a private home.

