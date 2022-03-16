Board of Supervisors vote unanimously to push for one-year gas tax suspension in California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to push for Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson’s gas tax suspension proposal, making San Diego County the first county in the state to move forward a one-year suspension of California’s gas tax.

Next, the unanimous vote will direct the Chief Administrative Officer to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to implement the gas tax suspension.

The state currently has a $45 billion surplus in the State budget.

Using 15% of this surplus (about $6.8 billion) can lower gas prices all over California by 51 cents per gallon while still funding all road infrastructure projects the money is intended for, according to the State’s Legislative Analyst Office.

BREAKING: San Diego County has become the first County in the State of California to push for the suspension of the Gas Tax! ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/YDS6Uw9dEy — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) March 16, 2022