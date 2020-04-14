Board President announces new type of school board meeting at San Diego Unified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School Board President John Lee Evans joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss the new board meeting style and how parents can be a part of them.

SDUSD sent the following press release announcing the changes:

San Diego Unified School District’s first public school board meeting in more than one month will be conducted in a very different manner to meet the requirements of social distancing and the prohibition on gatherings of more than ten people. Due to Coronavirus the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at 5:00 p.m., will be held with board members participating via Zoom. It will be streamed live on the school district website and also on ITV, Channel 17, on Cox and Spectrum.

This broadcast will be an opportunity to reach parents who do not necessarily have Internet access. Board President John Lee Evans said, “Our websites have told families where to pick up meals and where computers are distributed. But how are the families that are not already connected going to receive this information? Everyone has a TV and can watch Tuesday to get the latest updates on the new distance learning plan.” Once students receive their computers they will also be granted connectivity to the Internet and the communication problem will be solved.

Additionally, Board President Evans said that for the first time he will present some of the information at the meeting bilingually by him to reach the District’s large Spanish-speaking group of parents. District staff will reach out to communities who speak other languages.