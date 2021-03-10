Board votes to change name of Junipero Serra High School to Canyon Hills





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified’s Junipero Serra High School is officially changing its name to Canyon Hills High School.

The change comes after students successfully petitioned for the name to change, because they say, “it glorifies abuses and hides the true history of Spanish colonization.”

Tuesday night, the San Diego Unified School Board unanimously voted for the name change and to change the school’s mascot from a Conquistador, to a Rattlesnake, or a “rattler.”

Local indigenous leaders praised the name change and said it will bring “much needed healing” to the Kumeyaay and other Native Americans.

The petition, titled “Change Colonialist Serra High Mascot,” was started by Charlotte Taila, and has over 2,100 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

The petition’s description reads:

In light of movements toward racial justice, with many organizations and corporations changing the face of the brands, we demand the Serra High School’s mascot be changed from the Conquistador. This mascot is tied to violence and oppression of native populations, something the students and staff of Serra High in San Diego do not tolerate. We no longer wish to be represented by a figure as part of a colonialist group that has committed murder, torture, and rape, destroyed indigenous landmarks, cultures, and people in acts of physical and cultural genocide, and enslaved indigenous populations. In fact, the Spanish colonization of the Americas is recognized as “the first large-scale act of genocide of the modern era (1).” By having the Conquistador as our mascot, our school glorifies these abuses and hides the true history of Spanish colonization, and the devastating impact it had on the native peoples of the Americas in the name of white supremacy and financial gain. Celebrating the image of a Conquistador at our school is ignorant, contributes to a culture of racism at our diverse school and city, and it is well past time for a change. If approved by local school officials, we will choose to conduct a school-wide survey, in which all students will have the chance to nominate new mascot ideas that truly represent who we are and who we strive to be at Serra: accepting, strong, curious, and anti-racist.