Board votes unanimously to lease Del Mar Horsepark, saving it from closure

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Del Mar Horsepark has been saved.

Since its hiatus in December 2020, the Friends of Del Mar Horsepark have been working on ways to save the park.

The 22nd DAA Board voted 8-0 for staff to issue a Request for Proposal for an experienced horse show/events operator to lease the facility.

They are targeting July 2021 for a date to issue the RFP.

The third-party operator was selected for their capital to fund the $2-3 million needed for water remediation, water management, and renovation plans.

Co-founders of Friends of Del Mar Horsepark, Carla Echols-Hayes and Laura DeMarco, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss how the horsepark was saved and plans moving forward.

Not only is the horsepark used for entertainment and sport, but it is also a facility to house large animals during an emergency such as a fire, noted Alvarez in conversation with Echols-Hayes and DeMarco.