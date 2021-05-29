Boater safety during Memorial Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Memorial Day weekend in San Diego is expected to bring hordes of boaters and merrymaking, but what about making it out of the weekend safely?

What’s more, first-time boat buyers rose steeply during the pandemic, blowing through ceilings set by the previous 13 years of powerboat sales.

Laura Barry, Regional VP of the West Coast from West Marine joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss ways boaters can safely enjoy the weekend.

The annual Coast Guard report found that 4,000 boating-related accidents occurred in the U.S. and 61% of them resulted in serious injury and 15% deaths.

It’s important to know your boat really well and know what the area’s boating rules are as the water doesn’t provide signs the way freeways do, Barry warned.