Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella publishes new children’s book, ‘Marley and the Family Band’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cedella Marley is a Grammy-winning singer, designer, entrepreneur, and the first-born daughter of reggae singers Bob and Rita Marley.

Plus, she is the author of multiple children’s books, and Marley has just published another one titled, “Marley and the Family Band.” The new book is inspired by Cedella’s childhood and her father the musician Bob Marley.

Cedella Marley uses the book to assure children that nothing can stop the music as long as they have community.

