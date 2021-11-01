Bob Melvin signs three-year contract to manage Padres





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have agreed to a three-year contract with Bob Melvin to become the 22nd manager in franchise history, the team announced Monday.

Melvin was the manager of the Oakland A’s. He agreed to a contract option with the A’s for the 2022 season, but the A’s allowed Melvin to interview with the Padres, who hoped he would bring a veteran presence to the clubhouse and dugout.

“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League level,” said A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations and general manager of the Padres. “Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural presence to lead.

“It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best in his players throughout his managerial career,” Preller said. “We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego.”

Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year award winner. He managed the A’s for 11 seasons, and was the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He has a .514 winning percentage as a manager and guided the A’s to four winning seasons in a row.

The team will officially announce him as manager at an 11 a.m. news conference Monday at Petco Park. He will wear the number 3.

The Padres were 79-83 in 2021, finishing in third place in the National League West Division.

Jayce Tingler was fired as manager of the Padres at the end of the 2021 season on Oct. 6, ending a two-year tenure during which he took the team to the 2020 National League Division Series.

Tingler’s final record with the club was 116-106 for a winning percentage of .523 — second behind only Jack McKeon, who led the team from 1988 to 1990 and went 193-164.

“Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres, leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for the first time in 15 years,” said Preller earlier this month. “I have tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend.

“After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship potential in San Diego,” Preller said.

AJ Preller joked that the A's told him to "go to hell" when he first inquired about Bob Melvin. Now the Padres feel like heaven on Earth having their manager here in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/chSEgFu09B — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) November 1, 2021

Following 2020’s abbreviated season, which led to the postseason berth, a win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game and being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the Friars began 2021 on a hot streak.

The team entered the 2021 season with high expectations after signing Fernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year extension and acquiring catcher Victor Caratini, infielder Ha-Seong Kim and pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mark Melancon and Joe Musgrove.

El Cajon-native Musgrove made history with the Padres on April 9, notching the organization’s first no-hitter, and ending the longest no-hit drought by a team in MLB history.

The Padres raced to a 66-49 record and were in the running for a wild card spot into late summer before collapsing. San Diego went 13-34 the rest of the way and was eliminated from playoff contention on Sept. 25.

The Padres finished 28 games behind the division-winning San Francisco Giants.

