Attorney Bob Ottilie calls SANDAG’s lack of response to recent audit “arrogant”

SANDAG (KUSI) – We are taking a closer look at the ethics of SANDAG after a recent internal audit of expenses exposed some of its staff using taxpayer funds on expensive dinners.

A recent investigation by inewsource, a nonprofit newsroom bringing investigative journalism to San Diego County, uncovered that staff at the San Diego Association of Governments used taxpayer funds to lavish in upscale dining.

At least $320,000 of the spending spree was used to pay for high-end dining for SANDAG staff members, most of the meals taking place during non-working hours.

Bowman reports SANDAG staff dined at fancy restaurants commonly, such as Rei Do Gado, Donovan’s Steakhouse and the U.S. Grant Hotel restaurant.

Bob Ottilie, attorney and author of San Diego’s Ethics Ordinance, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the recent audit into SANDAG.

Attorney Bob Ottilie says SANDAG's Hasan Ikhratra "needs to speak" to the public. Adding that not doing so "reflects a lack of leadership," and "arrogance." Ikhrata has declined all of KUSI's requests for comment, same as SANDAG Chair @CBlakespear. More: https://t.co/1dOTQHp2PR pic.twitter.com/dkiH8uwosH — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 13, 2022