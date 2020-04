Bob ‘Sully’ Sullivan: Economic impact of event cancellations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Contributor and AM 760 radio host Sully Sullivan Sully joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the cancelation of Comic-Con, the San Diego County Fair & the local Pride celebration and what it means for our local economy.

“Tourism won’t recover as quickly. For conventions, it will be harder to restart because of the logistics involved in holding large meetings,” said Sully.