Bob ‘Sully’ Sullivan: Recession Fears Grow as COVID-19 panic continues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Radio talk show host Bob ‘Sully’ Sullivan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the combination of coronavirus fears and an oil price war that sent financial markets into a tailspin Tuesday.

U.S. stocks dropped to their lowest since late 2008, during the financial crisis. That, in turn, has prompted fears of a coronavirus-fueled recession.

Sully discussed blame uncertainty which is how bad will the outbreak get, what economic havoc will it wreak and what will the government do about it?

“You lose a lot of money by pulling out due to fear because you’re locking in your losses,”said Sully.