Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course.

A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency personnel went down the bluff near North Torrey Pines Road and Torrey Pines Park Road and determined the victim was dead.

The cause of the unidentified person’s death was not immediately clear.