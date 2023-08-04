Body of homeless person found in Lakeside encampment

LAKESIDE (CNS) – An unidentified person was found dead Friday in a makeshift encampment near El Capitan High School.

The body of the decedent, described only as female, was discovered in a riverbed area near Mapleview Street and state Route 67 in Lakeside about 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

There were no indications of suspicious circumstances related to the death, Lt. Matthew Carpenter said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.