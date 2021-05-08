Body of man found in canoe in Oceanside riverbed inlet

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A man in his 50s was found dead by Oceanside police in a canoe in the riverbed inlet between the beach and Interstate 5, authorities said today.

Police responded to a radio call of a possible body in a canoe at about 6 p.m. Friday, according to spokesman Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

The department’s Investigations Division and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, Bussey said. The cause of death was undetermined as of Saturday and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The man’s identity was not released, pending notification of next of kin, Bussey said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Oceanside Police Detective James Ferrer at 760-435-4667 or the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.