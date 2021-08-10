Body of man possibly killed by arrow found in City Heights park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The body of a man possibly felled by an arrow turned up early Tuesday in a park in the Castle neighborhood of City Heights, authorities reported.

The discovery in the 3600 block of Central Avenue, just east of state Route 15 and north of Dwight Street, was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

“He was lying there with an arrow next to him is all I can say,” Officer Sarah Foster told City News Service.

CBS8 reported from the scene that the victim, who appeared to have been in his 20s, was found with an arrow in his head and that he was believed to have been killed during some sort of confrontation. Investigators told the station they suspected that a bow and arrow or crossbow was used in the slaying.

“It is early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the death of the (man),” SDPD Sgt. Joel Tien said. “There is no suspect information at this time. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”