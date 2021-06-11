Boil water notice issued for Encanto community due to damaged main

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A boil water notice caused by an extended water outage from a main pipeline remained in effect Friday for the Encanto community.

According to the city, the impacted area is north of Brooklyn Avenue, south of state Route 94, west of 69th Street and east of Kelton Road. It also affects Leppert Court, the 1100-1469 blocks of Watwood Road and 1000-1400 blocks of Larwood Road.

Residents and businesses in the area “are advised to boil their tap water for drinking or food preparation to avoid potential illness,” according to city officials.

The advisory was issued Thursday after a contractor working near the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 65th Street struck the water main pipeline.

The city announced it will inform affected customers when tests show that water is safe to drink, and they no longer need to boil their water, with the anticipation that the problem will be resolved within three days.

Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms. Residents are advised to:

— Boil all water for one minute, to a rolling boil;

— Let water cool before drinking, and;

— Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

According to the city, those unable to boil their water may use household unscented liquid bleach, mixing eight drops of bleach per gallon of water.

For clear water, use eight drops (or 1/8 a teaspoon) of bleach for 1 gallon of water.

If the water is cloudy, residents may filter it through a clean cloth and use 16 drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of water and mix well.

The water should be allowed to stand for 30 minutes before use. If the water tastes or smells like chlorine, this means disinfection has occurred.

Other options are water disinfection tablets or bottled water.

On Friday afternoon, the city announced water would be available for affected residents at the following locations:

— Encanto Recreation Center, 6508 Wunderlin Ave.

— Black Contractors Association, 6125 Imperial Ave.

— Greater Life Church, 1012 Derby St.

— Pillars of the Community, 6431 Imperial Ave.

Residents were encouraged to bring their own containers to collect water, though water bottles are also available.

Those with questions about other tap water uses, such as bathing and dishwashing, may call their water system or visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boilwater-advisory.html.

For information in Spanish, residents can go to https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/es/drinking/boil-water-advisory-es.html.