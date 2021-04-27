Bomb threat prompts Evacuation of San Marcos High School





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of students and staff at San Marcos High School Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department got word of the threat of an explosive device supposedly planted at the campus in the 1600 block of San Marcos Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., the department said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while deputies searched the school.

West San Marcos Boulevard was closed between South Rancho Santa Fe and Discovery Street, with eastbound traffic diverted either north or south on South Rancho Santa Fe, and westbound traffic diverted south on Discovery Street.

ROAD CLOSURES: West San Marcos Blvd (WSM) is closed between S. Rancho Santa Fe (RSF) and Discovery Street. Eastbound traffic on WSM is diverted either north or south on RSF. Westbound WSM is diverted south on Discovery Street. — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) April 27, 2021